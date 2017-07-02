More Politics News

July 02, 2017 4:33 PM

Missouri firm destroys seized guns for police, sells parts

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

A Missouri firm specializes in destroying guns seized by hundreds of police department and selling some of the parts.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2svEFFZ ) that Gunbusters uses a machine that resembles a paper shredder on steroids to convert most of the guns to scrap metal. It provides the service to police free and makes its money valuable components of the firearms.

The company was founded by former St. Louis police lieutenant Raymond Reynolds. Gunbusters uses a detailed process for documenting the destruction of the guns in case there are ever questions raised.

Florissant Police Chief Tim Lowery says his department has brought about 50 guns a year to Gunbusters. Lowery says he likes the thorough way the company documents everything.

