July 02, 2017 3:58 PM

Vandals post anti-Jewish banner at Holocaust memorial

The Associated Press
LAKEWOOD, N.J.

Vandals have posted a banner containing an anti-Jewish slur on a Holocaust memorial at a synagogue in a New Jersey shore town where several residents were recently accused of misrepresenting their incomes to improperly obtain public welfare benefits.

Photos posted online Sunday show the covering on the memorial in Lakewood. A message on the covering included an ethnic slur for Jewish people and stated they "will not divide us," along with the name of a group supposedly responsible for the covering.

State authorities announced Sunday they were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to conviction of those responsible.

In another incident, anti-Semitic fliers referencing the recent arrests were placed on the windshields of dozens of cars in Lakewood. It wasn't clear if the same people are responsible for both acts.

