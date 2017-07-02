More Politics News

July 02, 2017 2:38 PM

States without a plan: 11 US states haven't passed budgets

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press

As the budget year starts most places in America, 11 states don't have budgets in place.

In New Jersey, Republican Gov. Chris Christie and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto are blaming each other over a government shutdown that forced a Cub Scouts group to end their state park camping trip early.

Christie's office even put a picture of Prieto on signs announcing the parks were closed.

In other places like Maine, lawmakers are working into the weekend to put in place spending plans for the fiscal year that started Saturday.

The National Association of State Budget Officers says the states without a budget on July 1 are: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania and Michigan, budgets are on the governors' desks.

