July 02, 2017 1:54 PM

Program helps youths re-enter society by serving seniors

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A new city program in the nation's capital has youths who've been in the juvenile justice system provide lawn-care services for senior citizens.

The Washington Post reports that the program is dubbed "The Grass is Greener." Launched in May, it helps youths re-enter society after time in the system.

The New Beginnings Youth Development Center takes part in the program. Supervisor of facility operations Carl Matthews said the youths are in the final stage of their stays at New Beginnings. He said he hopes it eases their re-entry into their communities.

