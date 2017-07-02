Heavy industry hopes to return to former coastal sites

Delaware's business community is hoping heavy industry will return in the wake of legislation that was recently approved by the state Senate.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports that real estate investors are already eying former industrial sites for redevelopment.
State lawmakers recently approved an overhaul of Delaware's Coastal Zone Act. It could allow companies to bring heavy industry back to more than a dozen sites that used to have it.
The legislation was opposed by environmental groups who say it would undo landmark protections. But the business community sees the potential return of jobs
Real estate investor Keith Delaney said the former site of a chemical manufacturer in Claymont has raised interest from Fortune 500 companies.
