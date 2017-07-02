More Politics News

July 02, 2017 1:04 PM

Injured bald eagle found in nation's capital, taken for care

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Authorities say an injured bald eagle has been found in the nation's capital.

The Washington Post reports that the bird was found Saturday afternoon in the Southeast section of Washington, D.C. It was unable to fly, appeared lethargic and had labored breathing.

The cause of the eagle's condition was not immediately known, according to the newspaper account Sunday. It was taken into the care of the Humane Rescue Alliance, an animal welfare group.

The Washington Post report on Sunday said it's highly unusual to find an injured bald eagle in the capital city. It was found 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where two eagles have nested for years in a tree at the city's police academy. There was no report Saturday of any injury to either of those two eagles.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 2:12

Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:29

Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos