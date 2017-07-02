More Politics News

July 02, 2017 11:26 AM

Pakistan angrily reacts over ex-CIA contractor's memoir

By MUNIR AHMED Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

A Pakistan intelligence official has reacted angrily over the release of a memoir by an ex-CIA contractor.

Raymond Davis made headlines by exposing the role of Pakistan's ex-spy chief in quashing a murder trial against Davis by paying $2.4 million in blood money to the families of two men he killed in 2011.

The incident triggered a diplomatic crisis when police arrested Davis in Lahore.

The official's reaction comes after Davis released "The Contractor: How I Landed in a Pakistani Prison and Ignited a Diplomatic Crisis." The official said the Pakistani spy agency helped the CIA to remove Davis from Pakistan, but no such help will be extended to the CIA in the future.

The intelligence official spoke on the condition of anonymity in accordance with agency policy.

