More Politics News

July 02, 2017 11:23 AM

Bill in Congress seeks to preserve the Snake River dams

The Associated Press
RICHLAND, Wash.

A bill has been introduced in Congress that seeks to prevent the breaching of four Snake River dams in eastern Washington state.

The bill would keep in place the Federal Columbia River Biological Opinion until 2022. That's a plan created by a collaboration of federal agencies, states and tribes to protect migrating salmon while continuing to operate the dams.

The Tri-City Herald reports a federal judge has ruled that the biological opinion doesn't do enough to rebuild endangered salmon and steelhead populations.

Judge Michael Simon has ordered a new environmental review, which is required to consider breaching the four Snake River dams.

The bill also would effectively overturn an April decision by Simon that would require the Army Corps of Engineers to spill more water for fish.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos