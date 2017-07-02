More Politics News

July 02, 2017 12:24 PM

New Hampshire asks campgrounds to take in displaced campers

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire officials are asking campground owners to let them know if they have room for campers displaced by Saturday's heavy rain and flooding.

Perry Plummer, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, is asking campground owners and operators who have space to call 211, the system that connects callers to information about health and human service programs.

Plummer also is determining whether volunteer help is available for those who sustained property damage, and he's asking those who did to call 211 and press '8'.

Flash flooding in Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire closed roads and prompted the opening of several emergency shelters. In Norwich and Thetford, Vermont, the fire department ordered mandatory evacuations of some homes.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott visited several communities as officials assessed the damage on Sunday.

