July 02, 2017 10:41 AM

Neutered California tax board forces quick transition

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Responsibility for collecting more than $60 billion a year in taxes is shifting from an obscure elected board to an agency overseen by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Lawmakers approved the change last month, just days after Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders announced a plan to strip nearly all of the power from the Board of Equalization.

The move took effect Saturday, forcing Brown's administration to scramble to create a new department to oversee tax collections and audits in a matter of weeks.

In six months, an even bigger change takes effect when another new department, the Office of Tax Appeals, will assume the power to resolve most disputed tax bills. Panels of administrative law judges, stationed around the state, will decide appeals in place of the elected board members.

