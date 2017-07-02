More Politics News

July 02, 2017 9:14 AM

Baker highlights extension of popular Cape bike path

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Work is continuing on a 3.7 mile extension of the popular Cape Cod Rail Trail.

Gov. Charlie Baker and other state officials went to the Cape this past week to highlight a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over Route 134 in Dennis.

The trail currently runs 22 miles from Route 134 to Wellfleet, passing through Nickerson State Park and along the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The extension, expected to be completed later in the year, will run to Peter Homer Park in Yarmouth and include a pedestrian bridge over the Bass River.

State officials say about 150 miles of new walking and bicycling trails have been planned or completed in Massachusetts since 2015.

Baker says the budget for the state's Recreational Trails Program has been increased 60 percent to $1.8 million.

