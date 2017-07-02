More Politics News

July 02, 2017 8:39 AM

Feds reviewing status of New England's endangered salmon

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The federal government is starting a five-year review of the Gulf of Maine's population of Atlantic salmon, which are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Atlantic salmon were once plentiful off New England, but dams, loss of habitat, pollution and overfishing dramatically reduced the population. The National Marine Fisheries Service says it is reviewing the health of the stock to get more updated information on its current status.

The fisheries service says the review will be based on scientific and commercial data. One group, the New Brunswick, Canada-based Atlantic Salmon Federation, says recent data are troubling. The group says total estimated returns of the fish to North America in 2016 showed a 27 percent decrease from the previous year.

The fisheries service is taking comments until July 20.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos