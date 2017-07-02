Microsoft, Trump administration clash over email searches

FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. On the surface, the investigation was routine. Federal agents persuaded a judge to issue a warrant for a Microsoft email account they suspected was used for drug trafficking. But U.S.-based Microsoft kept the emails on a server in Ireland. Microsoft said that meant they were beyond the warrant’s reach and a federal appeals court agreed. In June 2017, the Trump Administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene. AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)