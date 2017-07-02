A medic carries a child to safety after he was affected by tear gas during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Demonstrators are taking the the streets after three months of continued protests that has seen the country's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega barred from leaving the country and her bank accounts frozen, by the Supreme Court following her mounting criticisms of President Nicolas Maduro.
A medic carries a child to safety after he was affected by tear gas during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Demonstrators are taking the the streets after three months of continued protests that has seen the country's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega barred from leaving the country and her bank accounts frozen, by the Supreme Court following her mounting criticisms of President Nicolas Maduro. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo
A medic carries a child to safety after he was affected by tear gas during protests in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 1, 2017. Demonstrators are taking the the streets after three months of continued protests that has seen the country's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega barred from leaving the country and her bank accounts frozen, by the Supreme Court following her mounting criticisms of President Nicolas Maduro. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

More Politics News

July 02, 2017 7:23 AM

Pope urges end to Venezuela violence, prays for victims

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is calling for an end to the violence at Venezuela's anti-government protests and is expressing solidarity with families of those killed.

Francis led thousands in prayer Sunday for Venezuela as he noted the country is to mark its independence on Wednesday.

He said: "I assure this dear nation of my prayers and express my closeness to the families who have lost their children in the street protests. I appeal for an end to the violence and for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis."

At least 80 people have been killed since anti-government protests erupted three months ago.

The Vatican sponsored a dialogue last year that failed. Recently, Venezuelan bishops have travelled to the Vatican and briefed Francis on their criticism of President Nicolas Maduro's authoritarian bent.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos