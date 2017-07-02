More Politics News

July 02, 2017 1:23 AM

Negotiations over transportation package melting down

By KRISTENA HANSEN Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore.

After hours of heated debate among lawmakers in Salem, negotiations over a long-term transportation package appeared to be melting down.

Sixteen House Democrats sent a letter Saturday to House Speaker Tina Kotek signaling the transportation package may be in jeopardy if they don't try raising new tax revenue before the 2017 session ends in 10 days.

Republicans and Democrats may also move ahead with a possible ballot fight over a newly approved $670 million health care provider tax to fund Medicaid.

The showdown could come in a special election in January.

Two Republicans, Julie Parrish and Cedric Hayden, may ask voters, rather than the governor, to decide the fate of health care taxes under House Bill 2391.

Republican Rep. Cedric Hayden has tentatively pledged to join the effort by Parrish.

