July 02, 2017 12:25 AM

Maine lawmakers to try to end shutdown on second day

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Lawmakers are set to return to the Maine State House to try to end a budget stalemate that has sent a government shutdown into its second day.

Maine state government went into partial shutdown on Saturday because of the state's failure to approve a new two-year budget. It's Maine's first shutdown in 25 years. Lawmakers will be back in Augusta on Sunday morning.

House Republicans shot down $162 million in increased education spending in a proposed two-year, $7.1 billion budget on Friday night. But they say they believe their new spending plan can pass and end the impasse.

The new proposal must first pass a budget conference committee. That committee is scheduled to reconvene at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. If the committee approves it, it could go to the full Legislature.

