July 01, 2017 11:32 PM

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sworn in for second term

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took the oath of office Saturday for his second term, vowing to take a stand on the environment, immigration and economic growth during a divided time in the country.

The 46-year-old Democrat said Los Angeles will take the lead on those issues as the nation's leaders shrink from progressive values such as "freedom, leadership, bold plans and accomplishments."

"We must succeed — at sustaining middle-class jobs, strengthening our schools, at protecting our environment while growing our economy — because right now, it's on us to show the way forward," Garcetti said in his speech on the steps of City Hall.

Garcetti easily won re-election in March after a campaign in which he touted job growth, new funding for rail lines and a $1 billion program to get control of a homeless crisis.

But violent crime has been climbing, poverty rates remain alarming and area freeways are among the nation's most congested.

