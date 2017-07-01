More Politics News

July 01, 2017 5:53 PM

Navy Pier to open art exhibit with live performance in fall

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago's Navy Pier will offer a free art exhibit with design and performance elements starting this fall.

It'll be called "Here Hear Chicago" and include live productions by a local musicians, including the Chicago Children's Choir.

Navy Pier has commissioned artist Nick Cave and architect Jeanne Gang for the project. Navy Pier officials are calling it part of their commitment to offering free, unique arts programming.

The first performance will be Sept. 13 in the Aon Grand Ballroom.

The exhibit will be supported by a grant from a Chicago Community Trust fund and other sources including the Joyce Foundation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos