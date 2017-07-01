Navy Pier to open art exhibit with live performance in fall

Chicago's Navy Pier will offer a free art exhibit with design and performance elements starting this fall.
It'll be called "Here Hear Chicago" and include live productions by a local musicians, including the Chicago Children's Choir.
Navy Pier has commissioned artist Nick Cave and architect Jeanne Gang for the project. Navy Pier officials are calling it part of their commitment to offering free, unique arts programming.
The first performance will be Sept. 13 in the Aon Grand Ballroom.
The exhibit will be supported by a grant from a Chicago Community Trust fund and other sources including the Joyce Foundation.
