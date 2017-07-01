More Politics News

July 01, 2017 5:41 PM

Advocacy group altered newspaper's photo for Facebook post

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A newspaper in Virginia says a non-profit advocacy group altered one of its journalist's photos before posting it to Facebook.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that its photographer shot a rally held Wednesday in Richmond by Virginians for High Speed Rail. The group protested proposed budget cuts to passenger rail.

People there included two women holding "NO THIRD RAIL" signs against a proposed route for a high-speed project through nearby Ashland. In the altered image, Virginians for High Speed Rail replaced those signs with "DON'T CUT OUR TRAINS" signs.

Danny Plaugher, the group's executive director, told the Times-Dispatch that it hasn't taken a position on the specific issue the women were protesting. He said the group didn't want to appear as if it were endorsing one side or the other.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos