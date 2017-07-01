Advocacy group altered newspaper's photo for Facebook post

A newspaper in Virginia says a non-profit advocacy group altered one of its journalist's photos before posting it to Facebook.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that its photographer shot a rally held Wednesday in Richmond by Virginians for High Speed Rail. The group protested proposed budget cuts to passenger rail.
People there included two women holding "NO THIRD RAIL" signs against a proposed route for a high-speed project through nearby Ashland. In the altered image, Virginians for High Speed Rail replaced those signs with "DON'T CUT OUR TRAINS" signs.
Danny Plaugher, the group's executive director, told the Times-Dispatch that it hasn't taken a position on the specific issue the women were protesting. He said the group didn't want to appear as if it were endorsing one side or the other.
