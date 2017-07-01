More Politics News

July 01, 2017 5:37 PM

Man accidentally shoots self in leg at Gettysburg park rally

GETTYSBURG, Pa.

Authorities say a man participating in a free speech rally at Gettysburg National Military Park accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Park spokeswoman Katie Lawhon says the man's revolver accidentally discharged shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday near the Meade Equestrian Statue in the central Pennsylvania park.

United States Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose says police quickly applied a tourniquet, and the man was taken to a hospital for medical care. PennLive.com reports that he was talking with paramedics and seemed in good spirits.

Lawhon says she didn't know if the man was with a particular group but said he was participating in First Amendment demonstrations taking place at the park. Federal laws permit firearms in national parks.

