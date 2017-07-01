More Politics News

July 01, 2017 5:12 PM

Man gets jail term for stealing from employer, youth league

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

A man who stole money from his employer and a youth football league will have to serve less than a year in jail.

State authorities say Michael DiFlorio stole more than $56,000 while serving as treasurer of the South Jersey Elite Invitational Youth Football League from 2014-2016.

DiFlorio withdrew cash and wrote checks from the league's account for his personal benefit. He also stole more than $14,000 in cash generated by the league's 2015 championship game.

DiFlorio also stole $1,147 from an exterminating company where he worked. But authorities didn't provide further details on how that theft occurred.

DiFlorio received a 330-day jail sentence Friday and must pay full restitution to the league and his former employer.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos