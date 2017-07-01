More Politics News

July 01, 2017 4:29 PM

Turkish authorities ban transgender rights march in Istanbul

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have announced they will not allow a march for transgender rights to take place Sunday.

The Istanbul governor's office said late Saturday that the eighth Trans Pride March would be banned, citing public order and the safety of participants and tourists.

Transgender rights activists announced Sunday's march over social media. Last year's parade was also banned.

The governor's office said central Taksim Square was not designated for demonstrations and a valid application to hold the march had not been submitted.

Last week, the governor's office banned a march for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex rights for the third year in a row. Police set up checkpoints to prevent participants from gathering and at times used tear gas and plastic bullets to disperse crowds.

