July 01, 2017 2:47 PM

Collaboration reduces time spent in veterans medical center

The Associated Press
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center that serves Vermont and parts of New Hampshire has reduced the length of stay in medical and surgical rooms from about six days to four in the last six months.

Alfred Montoya, director of the White River Junction center, says the decrease means more veterans can be treated in those rooms. He attributes the difference to nurses collaborating to more rapidly find appropriate places in nursing or rehabilitation facilities.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2tCdo4P ) that the improved collaboration is part of the center's response to a recent report from the Department of Veterans Affairs, which identified numerous issues related to what Montoya called documentation and a lack of attention to details.

