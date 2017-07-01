More Politics News

July 01, 2017 2:18 PM

House overrides Rauner veto of 911 fees

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of legislation to continue funding 911 emergency call centers.

The House voted 90-22 Saturday to reverse the Republican governor and his objections to fee increases.

The telecommunications act allowing fees to be collected and distributed for 911 centers expired Friday.

The measure sponsored by Harrisburg Democratic Rep. Brandon Phelps increases the telephone surcharge for emergency services. It would go to $5 from $3.90 in Chicago and from 87 cents to $1.50 in the rest of the state.

Rauner called those hikes "unacceptable." He vetoed it Saturday morning.

The legislation now goes to the Senate for override action.

