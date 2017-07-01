More Politics News

July 01, 2017 1:51 PM

Judge extends suspension of Michigan aid to private schools

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

A judge has extended a freeze on $2.5 million in state aid for Michigan private schools at least until a court hearing Wednesday.

Opponents are challenging the appropriation to private schools for fire drills, inspections and other state requirements. They say it violates the Michigan Constitution's ban on aid for non-public schools.

Weeks ago, the state agreed not to spend the money until July 1 while the legal challenge was being pursued by public school groups. But the lawsuit now is tied up over procedural issues in the state appeals court.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens extended the freeze Friday. She'll hold a hearing after the holiday.

