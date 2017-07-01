More Politics News

July 01, 2017 1:37 PM

Nevada health insurance rates face proposed increases

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada residents who receive medical insurance through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange face an average increase of 38 percent under rates proposed for 2018.

The Nevada Division of Insurance, which regulates the industry, released the figure on Friday based on proposed plans that insurance carriers have submitted to the state.

Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson says the proposed rate increases on the rate submissions filed with the division reflect the uncertainty of the health care market. She says the division will diligently review the proposed rates before they are approved.

Dollar amounts for the increased premium costs for 2018 weren't available Friday. Those figures will be released in October.

Four insurance companies will be offering 24 individual health plans in Clark, Washoe and Nye counties on the exchange.

