Excessive force lawsuit against deputy, county dismissed

A federal judge has dismissed an excessive force lawsuit brought by the family of a man fatally shot by police during a February 2014 traffic stop.
The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2twddYm ) the lawsuit was dismissed in May and that a deadline to appeal passed last week.
Judy Burch filed the lawsuit following the death of her 21-year-old son, Michael Bourquin.
Investigators say Pierce County Deputy Chad Helligso fired seven shots after Bourquin used pepper spray against two deputies.
The county prosecutor cleared Helligso of wrongdoing in June 2014 after determining Bourquin's use of pepper spray endangered Helligso and his partner.
In dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton says Bourquin posed an immediate threat of death or serious injury to the deputies.
