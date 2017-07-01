Company says 99% of its gas lines passed tests after blast

FILE - In this May 4, 2017, file photo, workers dismantle the charred remains of a house at the location where an unrefined petroleum industry gas line leak explosion killed two people inside their home in Firestone, Colo. Fire officials said that an investigation has revealed that the April 17, 2017 explosion was caused by unrefined natural gas that was leaking from a small abandoned pipeline from a nearby well. Energy companies are reporting they have nearly 129,000 underground oil and gas pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings in Colorado. Friday, June 30, 2017, is the deadline for companies to test those lines for leaks, and about 9,500 results were available at mid-day, with the vast majority indicating the pipelines passed the test. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo