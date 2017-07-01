More Politics News

July 01, 2017 12:36 PM

Who will succeed Barker in Mississippi House?

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss.

At least two people plan campaigns to run for the Mississippi House District 102 seat vacated by new Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

The Hattiesburg American reports Hattiesburg residents Kathryn Rehner and Cory Ferraez have announced their intent to run in an upcoming special election for the district, which comprises central Hattiesburg.

Rehner is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative, while Ferraez is an attorney who grew up in Columbus.

Barker, who defeated Johnny DuPree in the June 6 general election, was sworn in Thursday as Hattiesburg's 35th mayor and will have his first City Council meeting Wednesday.

Knox Graham, spokesman for Gov. Phil Bryant's office, says the governor has not yet set a date or qualifying period for the election, in which all candidates will run as independents.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos