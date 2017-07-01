Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto speak on the floor of the Assembly shortly before the deadline to pass a budget Friday, June 30, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Sweeney and Prieto are at odds over whether to support Gov. Chris Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. Sweeney backs the plan, while Prieto doesn't.
Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto speak on the floor of the Assembly shortly before the deadline to pass a budget Friday, June 30, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Sweeney and Prieto are at odds over whether to support Gov. Chris Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. Sweeney backs the plan, while Prieto doesn't. Michael Catalini AP Photo

July 01, 2017 12:28 PM

The Latest: State parks, ferries closed due to shutdown

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on the New Jersey government shutdown (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

People in New Jersey are feeling the impact as a state government shutdown took place, closing parks and other public sites.

A Cub Scouts group was among the campers told to leave Cheesequake State Park on Saturday morning, disrupting their weekend plans. Island Beach State Park is also closed.

Ferry service to Liberty and Ellis islands is closed.

The shutdown also means nonessential state agencies have been closed just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

But prisons, the state police, the lottery and casinos remain open and operational.

The shutdown is the state's first since 2006 and the first under Christie. It came about after leaders failed to reach an agreement on a new budget by the deadline late Friday night.

Christie called for a special session Saturday.

_____

2:15 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie.

Christie has called a special session for Saturday, a day after he and lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new budget.

Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. He and lawmakers remain in a stalemate over whether to include legislation affecting the state's largest health insurer in the budget.

Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney agree on legislation to make over Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield

But Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto opposes the plan, saying that the legislation could lead to rate hikes on the insurer's 3.8 million subscribers.

