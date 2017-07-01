The Latest: State parks, ferries closed due to shutdown

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto speak on the floor of the Assembly shortly before the deadline to pass a budget Friday, June 30, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Sweeney and Prieto are at odds over whether to support Gov. Chris Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. Sweeney backs the plan, while Prieto doesn't. Michael Catalini AP Photo