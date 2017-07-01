Court: Drug company can't object to state's outside counsel

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has removed one roadblock to the state attorney general's investigation into marketing practices by large pharmaceutical companies.
The attorney general's office subpoenaed five companies nearly two years ago demanding they turn over millions of pages of internal marketing materials and other information. The goal is to see of the companies have been deceptively marketing opioid drugs, many of which get diverted and contribute to the state's drug overdose crisis.
Last year, one of the companies successfully argued that the state shouldn't be allowed to hire outside help to sift through the paperwork. But the state Supreme Court this week reversed a lower court's decision, saying the company lacked standing to object to the state's contract with outside counsel.
