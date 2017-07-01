More Politics News

July 01, 2017 11:57 AM

Voter registration bill passed amid House-Senate dispute

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A bill to automatically register qualified voters when they interact with a state agency is among legislation that passed during a contentious General Assembly session.

Also clearing the assembly Friday were two union-backed measures to extend public employee labor contract agreements after they've expired, and to allow firefighters and police officers to get disability insurance if they have an illness.

The state Senate approved amended legislation prohibiting anyone on a domestic protective order issued by a court to own a gun.

The Senate had passed an amended $9.2 billion state budget plan Friday, but the House was abruptly sent home by Speaker Nicholas Mattiello.

The Democrat says he ended the session when he learned the Senate planned to make a last-minute change to the budget.

Several other bills are pending.

