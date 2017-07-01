TN sheriff's department looking for leads in 1977 cold case

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY JULY 2 AND THEREAFTER - In a Tuesday June 27, 2017 photo, Rutherford County Sheriff's Detective Steven Kohler talks about reopening a cold case file on the death of Stanley Smith from 1977, at the Rutherford County Sheriff's office, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI are asking for the public’s help in the new investigation of a 40-year-old cold case. The Daily News Journal via AP Helen Comer