As July Fourth approaches, Americans debate democracy's fate

FILE - In this July 21, 2005 file photo, visitors watch while workers pressure wash the granite faces of George Washington, left, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota. The Democracy Index, compiled by the London-based Economist Intelligence Unit, ranked the U.S. at 21st worldwide in 2016, tied with Italy and trailing Norway, Canada and Uruguay, among others. While Norway and several other Scandinavian countries are considered "full democracies," according to the index, the U.S. last year fell to "flawed democracy," receiving low scores for "functioning of government" and "political participation." Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo