July 01, 2017 9:58 AM

As new fiscal year arrives, lawmakers grapple with shortfall

By BOB SALSBERG Associated Press
BOSTON

A conference committee of six lawmakers has been laboring behind closed doors for weeks to address a tax revenue shortfall that's thrown in doubt the assumptions on which the state's $40.3 billion budget is based.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has estimated the shortfall for fiscal 2017, which ended Friday, at around $430 million.

There is growing consensus the governor and lawmakers will have to lower their current revenue forecast for the new fiscal year, since an earlier projection of 3.9 percent growth in tax collections may be unrealistic.

The state's new fiscal year began Saturday but the budget impasse won't cause any immediate problems. The Democratic-controlled Legislature has approved a stopgap $5.2 billion to keep state government operating, though legislative leaders are hoping to have a plan in place soon.

