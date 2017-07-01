Bill would name Illinois post office for fallen Navy SEAL

An Illinois congressman says he plans to introduce legislation to name a post office after a U.S. Navy SEAL from Illinois who was killed in Yemen.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood says the post office in Chillicothe (chihl-uh-KAW'-thee) would be named for William Owens, who was known as "Ryan." Owens died Jan. 29 while on a mission at an al-Qaida compound. He was the first known U.S. combat casualty of Donald Trump's presidency.
LaHood tells the Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2tuzLbh ) in Peoria that he has the support of Owens' widow and the Illinois congressional delegation. LaHood says Chillicothe residents consider Owens "as their own."
He was a 1998 graduate of Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe.
