July 01, 2017 9:17 AM

US Rep. Kennedy makes impassioned plea for health care goals

The Associated Press
BOSTON

U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy is making an impassioned plea for a health care system that families can rely on in times of crisis, pointing to a health scare in his own family.

The Massachusetts Democrat made the pitch for his party's health care goals during the weekly House Democratic address.

Kennedy told how frightened he was four years ago when he heard his wife Lauren had collapsed at work and was being rushed to the emergency room. Kennedy said she was fine, but knowing they had health insurance helped them focus on her care.

Kennedy said what he called "TrumpCare" would shatter that American commitment.

Kennedy said Republican plans would end up creating two health systems: one, for the powerful and privileged and another, a lesser system for everyone else.

