A supporters of peace hold banners with peace massages at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017, during a protest calling to the rival leaders of the two communities for peace in the island. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace.
A supporters of peace hold banners with peace massages at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017, during a protest calling to the rival leaders of the two communities for peace in the island. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace. Petros Karadjias AP Photo
A supporters of peace hold banners with peace massages at Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone that divided the Greek and Turkish Cypriots controlled areas, Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, June 30, 2017, during a protest calling to the rival leaders of the two communities for peace in the island. Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots gathered in the divided capital's medieval center at a checkpoint along the U.N.-controlled buffer zone to voice their support for peace. Petros Karadjias AP Photo

More Politics News

July 01, 2017 7:40 AM

UN chief: Essential elements of Cyprus peace deal understood

The Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there's now a "clear understanding" about what's needed to reach an agreement reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Saturday that the recognition of the "essential elements" of a possible accord emerged from a meeting Guterres had with the rival sides during high-level peace talks in Switzerland.

Guterres met Friday with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in an attempt to give the three-day-old talks a momentum boost.

He also met with diplomats from Cyprus' "guarantors" — Britain, Greece and Turkey.

Disagreements over Cyprus' future security arrangements remain a key stumbling block.

Dujarric says Guterres remains "fully engaged" in the process. Officials say the negotiations are likely to continue all next week.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos