European Parliament employees set up a giant portrait of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl before an European ceremony in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday Juny 1, 2017. Germany will later bid farewell to Kohl with a requiem Mass and military honors at the cathedral in Speyer, in his home region.
European Parliament employees set up a giant portrait of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl before an European ceremony in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday Juny 1, 2017. Germany will later bid farewell to Kohl with a requiem Mass and military honors at the cathedral in Speyer, in his home region. Michel Euler AP Photo
European Parliament employees set up a giant portrait of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl before an European ceremony in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday Juny 1, 2017. Germany will later bid farewell to Kohl with a requiem Mass and military honors at the cathedral in Speyer, in his home region. Michel Euler AP Photo

More Politics News

July 01, 2017 6:22 AM

World leaders bid farewell to late German chancellor Kohl

The Associated Press
STRASBOURG, France

Current and former world leaders gathered Saturday to bid farewell to former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, recalling him as a man who was instrumental in uniting Europe and bringing about reconciliation between former adversaries on the continent.

Kohl, who died June 16 at age 87, is the first person to be honored with an official memorial event by the European Union.

The ceremony at the European Parliament's seat in the French city of Strasbourg, close to the border with Germany, was the choice of Kohl himself, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said. Juncker describing Kohl as "a German patriot and at the same time a European patriot."

During his 16-year term as Germany's leader, from 1982 to 1998, Kohl spearheaded his country's reunification in 1990 and was an architect of the continent's common currency, the euro.

"Helmut Kohl gave us the chance to be involved in something bigger than ourselves," former U.S. President Bill Clinton said, citing Kohl's willingness to put international cooperation before national interests.

EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Kohl deserved "a place of honor in the European pantheon" for unhesitatingly extending the hand of friendship to fledgling democracies in Eastern Europe following the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Others scheduled to speak at the event are French President Emmanuel Macron and current German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Following the ceremony in Strasbourg, which was attended by over 800 guests, Kohl's coffin was to be taken to the German city of Speyer for a requiem Mass and military honors.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:26

Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 1:36

The verdict is in on the Senate health bill

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos