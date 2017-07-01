Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto speak on the floor of the Assembly shortly before the deadline to pass a budget Friday, June 30, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Sweeney and Prieto are at odds over whether to support Gov. Chris Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. Sweeney backs the plan, while Prieto doesn't.
Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney, left, and Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto speak on the floor of the Assembly shortly before the deadline to pass a budget Friday, June 30, 2017, in Trenton, N.J. Sweeney and Prieto are at odds over whether to support Gov. Chris Christie's proposal to overhaul the state's largest health insurer. Sweeney backs the plan, while Prieto doesn't. Michael Catalini AP Photo

July 01, 2017 2:17 AM

Christie, Legislature facing murky path beyond shutdown

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie.

Christie has called a special session for Saturday, a day after he and lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new budget.

Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. He and lawmakers remain in a stalemate over whether to include legislation affecting the state's largest health insurer in the budget.

Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney agree on legislation to make over Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield

But Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto opposes the plan, saying that the legislation could lead to rate hikes on the insurer's 3.8 million subscribers.

