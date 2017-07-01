Christie, Legislature facing murky path beyond shutdown

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and the Democrat-led Legislature are set to return to work to try to resolve the state's first government shutdown since 2006 and the first under Christie.
Christie has called a special session for Saturday, a day after he and lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new budget.
Christie ordered nonessential services, including state parks and the motor vehicle commission to close beginning Saturday. He and lawmakers remain in a stalemate over whether to include legislation affecting the state's largest health insurer in the budget.
Christie and Senate President Steve Sweeney agree on legislation to make over Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield
But Democratic Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto opposes the plan, saying that the legislation could lead to rate hikes on the insurer's 3.8 million subscribers.
Comments