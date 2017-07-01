Tax bill fails as budget impasse in Delaware continues

House lawmakers failed to approve a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans as Democrats and Republicans worked into the early morning hours to try to piece together a budget for the fiscal year that started Saturday.
The Democratic proposal would have raised the tax rate on people making more than $60,000 from 6.6 percent to 6.8 percent and created a new tax bracket of 7.1 percent for income over $150,000, while allowing taxpayers a choice between taking the current standard deduction or 50 percent of their itemized deductions.
The legislation failed to gain the necessary majority, with all Republicans and one Democrat voting against it. Following the vote, Democrats huddled behind closed doors to plan their next move as the all-night session dragged on past 3 a.m. with no budget agreement in sight.
The bill was an alternative to a proposal by Democratic Gov. John Carney that would have raised more money by increasing tax rates in all income categories and eliminating itemized deductions while increasing the standard deduction.
Democrats had hoped to use the additional money from the revised tax bill to fund a grants package for volunteer fire companies, nonprofit organizations and community groups, and possibly fill in about $22 million in cuts to local school districts that were approved earlier this week by the legislature's budget committee.
A decision by the Democrat-led budget committee to zero out funding for the grants package angered fire companies and nonprofit advocates. It also set off partisan bickering and finger-pointing between Republicans and Democrats, who remained far apart from a budget agreement as the new fiscal year began.
"The whole damn building's disappointed right now," said House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth, before huddling with fellow Democrats to decide whether to vote on a budget bill that does not include the tax increases that Democratic Gov. John Carney has called for.
Saturday's failed vote came after Democrat tried unsuccessfully to strong-arm Republicans late Thursday into passing a bill combining grants funding for community organizations and increasing taxes into a single piece of legislation.
Calling the move a "sham," Republicans walked out of the House chamber before Democrats suspended rules and voted on the bill, which failed without GOP support.
Republican lawmakers said Thursday that they would be willing to go along with tax increases to balance a budget if Democrats agreed to certain conditions, but Carney quickly shot down the GOP proposal, calling it "unacceptable."
Republicans said their support for an income tax increase was contingent on it being effective only for fiscal 2018, with any extension or adjustment requiring three-fifths votes in the House and Senate.
Republicans also have called for legislation mandating the implementation of new fiscal restraint and budget stabilization rules and reviews aimed at trimming health care and school district financing costs.
A key sticking point in the budget negotiations is Republicans' insistence on changes to Delaware's prevailing wage laws. Republicans say the prevailing wage, set by the state Labor Department based on employer surveys — and often driven by union wages — needlessly drives up the cost of taxpayer-funded construction projects.
Democrats defend the prevailing wage and have argued that it has nothing to do with developing a spending plan for this fiscal year.
