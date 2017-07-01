House Speaker Michael Madigan, center, D-Chicago, leaves the House floor following a vote to adopt a spending bill amendment in Springfield, Ill., on Friday, June 30, 2017. Madigan said he will contact the bond rating agencies to ask them to postpone any decisions on further rate reductions while the General Assembly finalizes work on its first full budget in three years.
July 01, 2017 1:21 AM

A look at Illinois' budget disaster as impasse hits 3rd year

By SARA BURNETT Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois has started its third straight fiscal year without a state budget. That could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating may be downgraded to "junk."

While a spending plan got early approval in the House on Friday, the chamber later adjourned for the day. House Speaker Michael Madigan said they would return Saturday — the first day of the new fiscal year.

Lawmakers are trying to end an impasse between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature that started when the first-term governor took office in 2015 promising change.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza, who controls the state's checkbook, warned that without a budget: "Derailment is imminent."

