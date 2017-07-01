More Politics News

July 01, 2017 12:10 AM

Senate passes paid family leave measure

OLYMPIA, Wash

The Senate has approved a paid family leave program that offers workers paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or the serious medical condition of the worker or the worker's family member.

The measure passed on a 37-12 vote Friday and now heads to the House.

The bill, which was a compromise reached between Republicans and Democrats after weeks of negotiation, offers eligible workers 12 weeks of either leave beginning in 2020, or 16 weeks for a combination of both. An additional two weeks may be used if there is a serious health condition with a pregnancy.

The bill closes the loop on work left unfinished by the 2007 Legislature. That year, lawmakers created a paid family leave program that required many employers to offer five weeks of paid time off for new parents. But they never came up with a way to pay for the benefit, resulting in an indefinite delay of its implementation.

