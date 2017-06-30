More Politics News

June 30, 2017 7:23 PM

Alaska plans partial response to election panel request

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

A top Alaska elections official says she plans to treat a request by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud as she would treat any other request for voter information

Division of Elections Director Josie Bahnke says some voter information is public, including names and party affiliations.

But she says other information is considered confidential and not releasable, including dates of birth and Social Security information.

Gov. Bill Walker's office on Friday said the state had received the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Responses so far by other states have been mixed. Officials in some states have said they will not comply with the request. Some also have said they can provide only partial responses based on what is legally allowed under their state laws.

