UN agrees to cut peacekeeping budget, a reduction US sought

FILE - In this Saturday, April 9, 2011, file photo, United Nations soldiers wave as they drive past forces loyal to Alassane Ouattara, at a republican forces operating base on the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Ivory Coast is coming to an end Friday, June 30, 2017, 13 years after forces intervened to implement a peace agreement that left the war-wracked economic giant split into two pieces. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo