Correction: Connecticut Budget-Judges story

In a story June 30 about pay raises for Connecticut judges, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Judicial Branch said the scheduled pay raises will cost nearly $1.5 billion. The raises will cost nearly $1.5 million, not billion.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Governor says he can't stop raises for court judges
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he can't stop scheduled pay raises for 178 Connecticut judges under his new executive order
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he can't stop pay raises for 178 judges that are scheduled in the new fiscal year.
The Judicial Branch says 3 percent increases are planned for Connecticut Supreme Court justices, Appellate Court judges and Superior Court judges, costing nearly $1.5 million, beginning Saturday.
While the Democratic governor and state lawmakers had intended to put the raises on hold, they ultimately did not pass a new two-year budget or a temporary budget before the fiscal year ended Friday.
Malloy will now maintain essential state services using his limited executive authority. He signed an executive order Friday that slashes funding throughout state government.
Malloy says he hopes the raises won't dissuade other judicial employees from approving labor concessions, noting the judges haven't received raises for years.
