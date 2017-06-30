More Politics News

June 30, 2017 6:04 PM

Delaware lawmakers wade through bills on last day of session

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

With Republicans and Democrats still at an impasse over a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday, House lawmakers in Delaware began the final day of this year's session considering a host of non-money bills.

Among other legislation, the House on Friday gave final approval to a bill updating Delaware's medical marijuana law. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last month, removes a requirement that a psychiatrist sign an application for someone seeking to use medical marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. Instead, any physician would be allowed to verify the application.

The House also passed a package of bills recommended by the corporate law section of the Delaware State Bar Association revising and updating Delaware's general corporation law and laws regarding limited liability partnerships and limited partnerships.

