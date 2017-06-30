Hosemann: Mississippi won't release voters' personal info

Mississippi's top elections official says he will not deliver personal information about voters if he receives a request from a commission appointed by President Donald Trump.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, a Republican, says he had not received a request by Friday. But, another secretary of state sent him copy of correspondence from the commission requesting information such as voting histories and the final four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
Hosemann says if he receives such a request, he will tell the commission to "go jump in the Gulf of Mexico."
In 2014, after a contentious Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Mississippi, a Texas-based group called True the Vote sued to try to get personal information from Mississippi voter rolls. Hosemann fought that request, and won.
