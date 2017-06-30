Utah won't send private data to Trump voter-fraud commission

Utah's lieutenant governor says he won't provide private voter information to a Trump administration commission investigating alleged fraud, though he will share public data.
Election officials said Friday that social security numbers and dates of birth are protected, but information like addresses and party affiliations is public. Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement there's no evidence of mass voter fraud in Utah.
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity has asked states to provide voter names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories, if state law allows it to be public.
President Donald Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.
Some states are refusing to comply, saying the investigation is based on false notions of widespread fraud.
Comments