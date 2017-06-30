Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leaves a teepee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, June 30, 2017. Trudeau had a brief meeting with indigenous activists who have set up a demonstration teepee on Parliament Hill ahead of Canada Day celebrations.
June 30, 2017 5:33 PM

Canada PM meets aboriginal protesters ahead of Canada Day

The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met with aboriginal activists who set up a demonstration teepee on Parliament Hill ahead of Canada Day celebrations.

The prime minister and his wife arrived at the site Friday as the national capital was abuzz with preparations for the Saturday event that is expected to bring a half million people into the downtown core. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will also attend as part of their royal tour of Canada.

Activists from the indigenous group the Bawaating Water Protectors from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, arrived Wednesday to engage in four days of what they called a "reoccupation" to draw attention to the history of indigenous people in Canada during the country's 150th birthday celebrations.

